Take the survey to help decide designs for new play areas in the Blackheath's Soldiers Memorial Park.
The popular rocket could soon be joined by spinning in Blackheath's Memorial Park could soon be joined by a spinner, a track ride, accessible swing and toddler equipment.
The plans also hope to overcome the problems of water in the lawns, particularly from the rocket up to the amphitheatre, by creating a natural water play area. This channelling of the water would both give children a new area to play and help dry out the lawns.
The proposal envisages creating a pond which is gravity-fed down through a range of rills and ponds to near the new toilet block. A path would zig-zag over the water giving multiple opportunities for different kinds of water play.
The new accessible amenities block is already well underway, as is the reconstructed path from the duck pond car parking to the swimming pool.
Residents are invited to online to see the designs then complete a survey, which closes on November 7.
