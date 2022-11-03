Blue Mountains Gazette

Bold designs for new play areas in Blackheath Memorial Park

Updated November 4 2022 - 4:16pm, first published November 3 2022 - 11:00am
Proposed design of new play area for Blackheath's Soldiers Memorial Park includes ponds with stepping stones and bridges uphill of the rocket. The new amenities block on the left is under construction.

Take the survey to help decide designs for new play areas in the Blackheath's Soldiers Memorial Park.

