Blue Mountains Gazette

Soaking Up the Senses exhibition on now until November 27 at Penrith Regional Gallery

Updated November 18 2022 - 1:37pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Susan Oxenham is a local artist living with disability. Her practice lies within the expanded field of painting, working with experimental processes and materials to produce evocative and dynamic works. With this multi-sensory exhibition, Susan undertook a three-month residency, working on site at Penrith Regional Gallery, and collaborating with the gallery's heritage gardener, Shayne Roberts, to source cuttings of plants as both inspiration and artistic material.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.