Susan Oxenham is a local artist living with disability. Her practice lies within the expanded field of painting, working with experimental processes and materials to produce evocative and dynamic works. With this multi-sensory exhibition, Susan undertook a three-month residency, working on site at Penrith Regional Gallery, and collaborating with the gallery's heritage gardener, Shayne Roberts, to source cuttings of plants as both inspiration and artistic material.
As an artist living with vision impairment, Susan invites audiences to immerse themselves in the rich environment of the Gallery's garden through sight and sound.
Accompanying these ambitious and detailed works on canvas is a soundscape that was produced by detecting the slight electrical variations in plants via electrodes placed on leaves. The result is an ambient soundtrack that speaks to the sentience of the natural environment, and Susan's own sensitive response to her surroundings.
Oxenham said: "Sitting there with my micro cassette recorder while scooping water from the pond with tadpoles in it, I realised that kind of joy only happens in those quiet moments in nature when you are soaking it up and that's where the title came to me - soaking up the senses."
Soaking up the Senses is free and on at Penrith Regional Gallery until November 27.
