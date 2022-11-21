The commitment and service provided by Active Care Network's team of 87 staff and volunteers were recognised when they received the community transport provider of the year award at the peak body's annual conference.
Active Care Network provides transport, home and garden maintenance and repair and community connection to almost 4000 people in the Blue Mountains, Penrith and Blacktown local government areas.
Announced at the Community Transport Organisation conference, the competition was of high calibre with 10 nominees statewide and the judging criteria thorough.
"Winning this award means a lot to our team and clients," said CEO Ben Jackson. "It is acknowledgment of the extra mile our staff and volunteers go to when delivering our services and keeping our clients connected.
"This award is recognition for all the communities that we serve, the clients that we love and strive for, the other community transport providers that we learn from and share with and the community organisations that are our partners in service."
Mr Jackson also praised the funding bodies and sponsors that enable Active Care Network to provide its services.
COVID hit all community transport operators and their clients extremely hard. It was Active Care Network's evolving business model and vision for an empowered and connected community that drove their engagement and service delivery.
Active Care Network has continued to diversify the social experiences they offer to reach more people and to balance clients' interests and independence.
The newly developed commercial home and garden maintenance and repair arm enables them to channel 100 per cent of the profits from this business back into community connection programs that support older, marginalised and vulnerable people.
If you, your family, or friends need assistance with transport for shopping, medical or personal appointments or social outings; are after a quote for garden or home or garden maintenance, or you would like to volunteer to work with the organisation, call Active Care Network on 4722 3083.
