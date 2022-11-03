Artist and Hazelbrook resident Jennie Deane from Hiccup Art dreamed of turning her love of art and her family into a micro-business and now she is set to open an exhibition of her works.
"For me, painting has always been a part of my life and to be fortunate enough to have it as my job is even better," said Deane.
Balancing family life and work, she started her business in 2010 after the birth of her daughter - wanting a job where she could watch her child grow.
Her illustrations of animals, nature and portraits of children and pets quickly grew into an artwork collection and she established a successful micro-business selling at markets.
Her business, like so many others, challenged during the pandemic lockdowns when the markets stopped, Deane explored and rediscovered the natural landscape of the Blue Mountains.
She said she is now on a new creative journey, exploring local lookouts, documenting the landscape through sketching and photographing the scenery around her.
"I am producing a new body of work called Lookout, through a broad range of mediums, and hope it encourages others to join me in discovering, or reconnecting with, their own backyard," she said.
Deane is excited to be exhibiting a selection of these works at the Braemar Gallery in Springwood in February/March 2023.
She also sells her works at the Love Local Makers Market - a dedicated local artisan craft market held on the forecourt of the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood.
Meet Jennie Deane and more than 20 other local artisans at the next market on November 12 from 8.30am to 1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.