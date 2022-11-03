Blue Mountains Gazette

From market stall to gallery exhibit, artist Jennie Deane is moving mountains

November 3 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Artist and Hazelbrook resident Jennie Deane from Hiccup Art dreamed of turning her love of art and her family into a micro-business and now she is set to open an exhibition of her works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.