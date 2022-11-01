Blue Mountains Gazette

Community welcomes improvements to Bilpin Hall and Oval

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 3 2022 - 10:49am, first published November 2 2022 - 10:46am
The improved Bilpin Oval and Bilpin Hall has opened as the community continues to recover from the 2019/2020 bushfires.

