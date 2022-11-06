Koala whisperer Marcus Zorich believes the important next step for preserving Koalas is quality of care - that's why he wrote Intergalactic Space Farting Koalas, which is available in book stores throughout the Mountains.
The children's book follows koalas in the wild, captivity, and outer space, as their stories intersect and the major characters (Matt and Jack) are tested.
Yet while the intergalactic koalas push the story into outlandish territory, the practical knowledge imparted in the book is very real.
Mr Zorich has worked with koalas for 25 years, and has concluded that diet is one of the most important factors in keeping them safe and healthy.
"Focusing on koala nutrition has a multitude of benefits. A poor diet causes lethargy and opens them up to sickness and disease, whereas a high-quality diet is mentally stimulating, which brings out a koala's personality and so is [essential] to further understand them," he said.
To reflect this importance, the eponymous Intergalactic Space Farting Koalas fly to different planets, discovering new types of Space Gum leaves to keep their meals varied.
Mr Zorich also hopes his book will resonate with kids who are struggling with their schooling, as that's a challenge he has experienced himself.
"I wanted to tell a story [describing] koala care, but also [to] educate students who are struggling with school, sports or simply fitting in and feeling comfortable with themselves," he said.
Profits from sales of the book will go toward future planting projects to aid koalas.
Intergalactic Space Farting Koalas can be found in bookshops from Glenbrook to Blackheath, or can be purchased digitally by contacing Mr Zorich through www.spacekoalas.com.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
