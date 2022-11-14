Blue Mountains Gazette

Twin bridges for Great Western Highway upgrade at Katoomba will be visible from afar

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 1:00pm
Twin bridges to be built across the Jamison Valley as part of the highway upgrade will be clearly visible from as far away as Hargraves Lookout in Blackheath and the Megalong Valley, according to Transport for NSW.

Local News

