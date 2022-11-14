Twin bridges to be built across the Jamison Valley as part of the highway upgrade will be clearly visible from as far away as Hargraves Lookout in Blackheath and the Megalong Valley, according to Transport for NSW.
But the views of the 400-metre long bridges, near Pulpit Hill at Katoomba, would "form a small proportion of the overall visual catchment and would have a negligible increase in the assessed visual impact", according to a TfNSW document.
The summaries of submissions received on the reviews of environmental factors (REFs) for two major sections of the highway upgrade - the east (from Katoomba to Blackheath), west (Little Hartley to Lithgow) and Medlow Bath - were released last month, as well as updated designs.
The east REF attracted 108 submissions, with two-thirds (66 per cent) opposed to the project. A quarter supported all or part of the plans while nine per cent were neither for or against.
The major issues raised were: Impacts on Medlow Bath, visible impacts, the need for an environmental impact statement for the entire project (rather than REFs for smaller sections) and the effect on biodiversity.
The eastern plans involve a four-lane highway between Rowan Lane, Katoomba, and Bellevue Crescent, Medlow Bath; and between Station Street, Medlow Bath, and Tennyson Road, Blackheath. (The 1.2 km Medlow Bath section has its own REF.)
They include, apart from the twin bridges:
Concerns were also raised about Aboriginal heritage, non-Aboriginal heritage around Pulpit Hill and impacts on water storage areas.
Some design changes have been made, including adjusting the bridges to have a cantilever structure with just two piers, rather than box girders with eight piers, which would reduce direct vegetation impacts.
The dual carriageway would be extended a kilometre closer to Blackheath before reconnecting to the existing highway and the active transport trail would be extended to Valley Road, Blackheath.
Submissions on the Medlow Bath REF, released earlier this year, repeatedly questioned the need for a large pedestrian bridge from the railway across the highway to the Hydro side. TfNSW said it was "committed to providing safe and equitable access for everyone using the rail station or crossing the highway" so will keep the bridge.
But it also recognised the need for design changes "to improve the way the bridge will fit within its surrounding heritage context".
There were also concerns that the project will demolish the Elsie Langford Centre on Railway Parade to build a water retention basin. Elsie Langford was a significant figure in the development of Medlow and TfNSW is negotiating with her family about a suitable alternative commemoration.
TfNSW will also give Blue Mountains council a grant for improvements to the park to compensate for the loss of the building.
The designs are available at nswroads.work/gwh. Hard copies are also available at council offices in Katoomba and the Blackheath Community Centre. Feedback is invited on the updated designs until November 20
TfNSW will then consider the information in the REF as well as the submissions report and make a decision whether or not to proceed with the proposal.
