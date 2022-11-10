Blue Mountains residents feature in latest edition of Seniors' Stories

Five Blue Mountains residents are featured in the latest edition of Seniors' Stories.
Now in its eighth edition, Seniors' Stories is a writing competition aimed at celebrating the lives and contributions of seniors by giving them an opportunity to share their own short stories about their life experiences.
The Blue Mountains residents featured this year include Pam Allen of Springwood, Rosemary Baldrey of Winmalee, Maryhelen Cox of Winmalee, Margarita D'Heureux of Wentworth Falls and David Berger of Lawson.
NSW Seniors and Multiculturalism Minister Mark Coure officially launched the book at NSW Parliament House on November 2.
The event was emceed by Jean Kittson and included a Welcome to Country and speeches by Abla Kadous, 2022 NSW Senior of the Year and editor Colleen Park.
"Storytelling is a universal pastime, and with so much lived experience, this writing competition gives seniors a unique opportunity to share their personal story with everyone," Mr Coure said.
"Seniors are an integral part of our communities, and I truly believe we can all learn a lot from these stories."
The theme for this year's Seniors' Stories is 'Celebrating Diversity'.
"Each author shares their own experience of diversity, whether it be moving to a new place, learning about a new culture, enjoying new food or even meeting new people," Mr Coure said.
The book will be available at local libraries from November 14 or can be viewed at www.seniorscard.nsw.gov.au. The stories are listed in order of postcodes so the Blue Mountains writers are toward the end of the book.
