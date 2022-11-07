After two years of online events due to COVID, primary school film festival Film by the Eucalypts has returned to the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood.
Coordinating teachers are excited to be back in person this year.
"It's a totally different vibe," said Ellison Public School teacher Sarah Johnson.
The in-person event also includes a red carpet this year, making the return to the theatre even better.
"It's the full red carpet experience, like you would get at the Logies or other film festivals. They walk in, there's photographers, there's press," said Ms Johnson.
The film screening will feature projects from the following public schools: Blackheath, Blaxland, Ellison, Glenbrook, Leura, Megalong, Mount Riverview, Springwood, and Winmalee.
One student, Cassie, worked on a film celebrating First Nations Australians.
"Our little movie is done with our eight First Nations students from our school, and we talk about how to respect and acknowledge the First Nations people of the country that you're on," she said.
Mrs Johnson spoke supportively about this project.
"Our First Nations people got to spend time together and actually got to spend time with an elder, build a relationship with that elder. So I thought that was very special," said Ms Johnson.
"Uncle Graeme gave them the confidence to embrace their heritage and be proud of who they are. It was a really powerful experience to witness."
Other films include a trip to LEGOLAND and a retelling of Cinderella from the perspective of the sisters - with a twist.
The coordinating teachers consider Film by the Eucalypts an important tool in encouraging students to think creatively.
"So many children are just so inspired by this, and I've had a number of [parents] come up to me... and just thank us, just for what an opportunity this has been," Ms Johnson said.
"These children probably wouldn't have realised they had this interest if it hadn't have been for Film by the Eucalypts."
Film by the Eucalypts will air at the Blue Mountains Theatre on November 15, 7pm. Tickets can be purchased through the Blue Mountains Theatre website, with limited supply.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
