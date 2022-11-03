Comedian and TV star, Paul McDermott, performs at Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, November 12.
Paul McDermott Plus One is a howl of anguish examining the period of chaos that has engulfed our world these past few years. Plus One is a musical comedy masterpiece, performed alongside guitarist and comrade Glenn Moorhouse (the plus one), mixing McDermott's angelic choir boy vocals with his signature vitriolic incision to create an unmissable evening of fervour and delight.
McDermott has been fighting tyranny, injustice and ennui for 40 years, armed only with comedy and a pretty voice.
Plus One is the latest brainchild of the former Doug Anthony All Stars and Good News Week host. It's a suite of beautiful damnation, mixed with the usual standard of malarkey.
McDermott said of the show: "'It is more of the same. Overtly, the pretence that I'm grappling with universal concepts and ideas in a comedic fashion, but really every thought expressed on stage has passed through the prism of the self until it's just rampant ego, a pretty voice and what Dr Google and friends have described as a virulent example of narcissistic alexithymia.
"On a positive note I am joined on stage by Glenn, and between bouts of self-indulgent, but hopefully, humorous misery we sing glorious songs."
On Saturday, November 12, at 8pm. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
