After having to screen online last year due to COVID-19, the much-loved Blue Shorts Film Festival has returned.
Screening very short films, from one to six minutes, Mount Vic Flicks in Mt Victoria will be popping with popcorn and dripping in choc-tops.
Producer Liz Barclay, from Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre, has focused on young film makers this year and organised a free, weekend filmmaking workshop at Junction 142 in Katoomba for 15 young people. Run by Emma Jinks and Helena Zadro-Jones, the workshop created three, one-minute films from start to finish.
"It was great to see the enthusiasm and creativity of the participants aged from 14-30 years and from all over the Mountains," said Liz Barclay.
"Each group was given one location in and around the Uniting Church's Junction 142 and the kitchen that feeds the homeless featured in a film exploring a panic attack.
"Film-making taps into different parts of the brain and creates the space for the wild imagination to explore the content and for the methodical, intellectual curious director to communicate ideas through camera direction and clear, confident communication," she said.
Complete with a live guest appearance by local band Club Halifax, who feature with an original song Twisted in the film Seeing Me, Blue Shorts will screen two sessions.
Little Blue Shorts, for under 12 years, will include three films by Leura Public School called Dreamtime Stories, which are adapted from First Nations stories. Last year's winner and comedy favourite The Chase by Riley McLveen, from Megalong Valley, will also feature. This session begins at 1.30pm and then Big Blue Shorts screens at 2.45pm with 16 films in a variety of genres.
The sessions will be hosted by Kalani Gacon and film-maker Helena Zadro Jones. Mr Gacon is the current artistic director of the newly formed Mountain of Youth, film mentoring group.
For bookings/info call the Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre on 4787 7770.
