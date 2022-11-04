Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Shorts Film Festival is back live at Mount Vic Flicks

Updated November 4 2022 - 1:22pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After having to screen online last year due to COVID-19, the much-loved Blue Shorts Film Festival has returned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.