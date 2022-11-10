Blue Mountains Gazette

Artists roll up for Treeline Lurline project

November 10 2022 - 11:00am
Some of the crowd at the Artists for Treeline Lurline Launch. Picture by Michael Small

Artists for Treeline Lurline (ATL) has held its official launch with performances and artworks dedicated to the vision of a tree-lined boulevard between Katoomba town centre and Echo Point.

