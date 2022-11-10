Artists roll up for Treeline Lurline project

Artists for Treeline Lurline (ATL) has held its official launch with performances and artworks dedicated to the vision of a tree-lined boulevard between Katoomba town centre and Echo Point.
ATL co-ordinator Lowell Tarling said the project has been supported from its earliest days by local artists who have created paintings, poems and songs for the streetscaping project.
"The creatives got involved four years ago when we started Treeline Lurline and imagined a place of natural beauty, art and heritage," said Mr Tarling.
"Two watercolours by David Wardman of a treelined Lurline became our signature images.
"When it is completed, the street itself will be the biggest collective art installation in the Southern Hemisphere."
Aria-winning musician Mic Conway described his composition Katoomba as "a love song to our town created as my gift for the Treeline Lurline project".
A video of Mic performing Katoomba on and around Lurline Street and Echo Point is the opening work on the new ATL web page and Youtube channel: https://treelinelurline.org/artists/
Guy Dickerson who performed with Mic Conway and Lino Romeo at the October 30 launch in the Carrington Ballroom said his song Katoomba Cats is about the 'hep cats of Katoomba.
"After the Treeline Lurline project is completed, I foresee a time when Lurline Street is full of cafes, art galleries and people strolling to see the Three Sisters. That's one hep little street," he said.
Aunty Carol Cooper, a member of the Treeline Lurline Steering Committee, gave the Welcome to Country and said: "This project is for the young people. I'm proud of everyone who is helping our town and the future of our children."
Aunty Jacinta Tobin introduced a video dedicated to Treeline Lurline by Katoomba North Public students singing about trees in Darug language. Aunty Jacinta and composer Russell Baker had taught the song to the students.
Poets Leonie Bingham and Greg North performed their original works about Lurline Street while Greg also performed Henry Lawson's, The Blue Mountains.
Paintings featuring Lurline Street by Lyn Harrison, Pennie Steel and Niki Martignago were also on display at the launch and form part of the permanent online exhibition.
Well-known artist and founder of Winter Magic John Ellison was artist-in-residence sketching the crowd and performers at the launch. A drawing by John of passers-by on the corner of Lurline and Waratah is in ATL's online exhibition.
In February this year, the Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community was awarded a $4 million federal grant for stage one of the Treeline Lurline project to underground power lines, plant street trees and gardens, completely renew the paving, street furniture and drainage and create an art and heritage walk.
This stage will see the completion of overall designs for the 1.6km project and construction of the first block from Waratah to Merriwa Street.
The ATL launch was jointly sponsored by Bendigo Community Bank Katoomba and Blue Mountains Tourism.
Chair of the Bendigo Board Robert Stock said: "We have been very happy to again assist this transformational project for Katoomba. A $4million grant was raised following our initial seed funding. That is an excellent result."
