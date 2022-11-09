Blue Mountains Gazette

Karu Distillery releases batch two of Outcask Rum

By Tom Walker
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Husband and wife duo Ally and Nick Ayers of Karu Distillery have just released batch two of their new rum, Outcask.

