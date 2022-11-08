Beat the heat at home with expert checklist Advertising Feature

The Lower Mountains Air Conditioning showroom is a great place to check out your options. Picture supplied

Lower Mountains Air Conditioning is a residential specialised dealer for six major brands including Mitsubishi Electric (Diamond dealer), Daikin, LG, Panasonic, Actron Air and Braemar.

Their experienced team offer the complete package from sales to installation and servicing, as well as repairs and ongoing maintenance for homes and businesses.

Here are some tips for getting your air conditioning ready for those hot summer days ahead.

Is your air conditioner really clean?

Regular maintenance will improve the performance of your system. To ensure your system is operating with maximum efficiency, clean your unit as instructed by the manufacturer and have it serviced regularly.

As a general rule of thumb the more a fan runs and the dirtier the conditions, the more often the filters require cleaning. Humidity can also play a role because the more moisture in the air, the more dust can adhere to the filter, fan blade and indoor coil.

Consider the room/s you would like cooled. An individual room would require a split system or for whole home comfort you would go for the option of a fully ducted system.

Consider smart options

Modern air conditioners have a wi-fi control option which you can control with an app on your phone. It allows you to turn the system on 10 minutes before arriving home rather than leaving it on all day.

Decide on a cool temperature and stick to it. With concerns around the cost of energy increasing, it makes sense to take a few simple steps to keep those electricity bills as low as possible.

Pay attention to your temperature settings

This can be the cause of many family arguments. Remind your home companions that for every 1°C change in a thermostat setting, it's estimated that our heating or cooling bill rises by around 10 per cent.

Check your star rating

Air conditioning has undergone a massive transformation over the past decade, however, many Australians may still be sitting with old models in their home.

These older systems could be costing more in energy consumption. Newer systems are as much as 40 per cent more efficient than systems from 12-18 years ago and offer better air quality and convenient features.