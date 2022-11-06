Buses will replace trains between Springwood and Lithgow overnight due to night trackwork.
From Monday to Thursday, November 7-10 trains will stop running at 9.30pm and start again at 3.30am.
There are four different routes for the buses. They are:
11BM Springwood, then all stations to Lithgow and return;
12BM Springwood, then all stations to Mount Victoria and return;
13BM Springwood, then Faulconbridge, Lawson, Katoomba, Mount Victoria and return;
14BM Lithgow, then Mount Victoria, Katoomba, Lawson, Faulconbridge and Springwood.
Trains will run between Springwood and Central but to a changed timetable.
Passengers are advised to plan your trip before you travel at https://transportnsw.info/trip#/trip.
