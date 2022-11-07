The sun shone as the Rhododendron Festival returned to Blackheath for the first time since 2019.
A big turn-out congregated in Blackheath Gardens on Saturday November 5, where a smaller scale parade marched around the gravel paths cheered on by the happy crowd.
For the townspeople and visitors, it was a welcome chance to catch up, enjoy some great entertainment and meander among the market stalls.
The new rhodo king and queen were crowned - Jade Hudson from the neighbourhood centre and her partner, Ash Baker - and happily posed for photos.
Flowers of all shapes and colours adorned shop windows in the display competition, with Ravir clothing shop announced as the worthy winner.
A shuttle bus transported visitors from the town to the Campbell Rhododendron Gardens, where Rotary's David Clark presided over hundreds of gnomes which have moved up the hill from their traditional Glenbrook home.
And in the garden's lodge, volunteers were kept on their toes as a stream of people ordered delicious Aussie cream teas.
Down at Blackheath Pool, on the opening day of the season, a group of perhaps slightly crazy locals known as the Yabbies braved very bracing conditions to have their first swim. They emerged, a little bluer than before, but lived to tell the tale.
