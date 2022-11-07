Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood Rotary Club presents Pride of Workmanship Awards

Updated November 7 2022 - 1:12pm, first published 1:01pm
Recipients of the Rotary Club of Springwood's Pride of Workmanship Awards. Picture supplied

The Rotary Club of Springwood has recognised the achievements of seven local people and businesses in their annual Pride of Workmanship Awards.

