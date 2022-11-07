Springwood Rotary Club presents Pride of Workmanship Awards

The Rotary Club of Springwood has recognised the achievements of seven local people and businesses in their annual Pride of Workmanship Awards.
All 23 staff of the NSW Ambulance Springwood Station were celebrated for their efforts during the bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Inspector of the Springwood and Katoomba stations, Murray Traynor, accepted the award on the station's behalf.
"This gave us great pride in what we do as paramedics. We do not expect to be recognised but to be recognised by a highly esteemed community group such as Rotary is a great honour," he said.
Arrana restaurant executive chef and Daniel Cabban and maitre de Leisa Cabban received individual awards for their exceptional restaurant meals and service.
Other recipients included home care provider Sue Bishop; realtor Nathan Chapman, landscaper Garran Dayman and realtor Stewart Lamont.
All recipients were nominated by members of the Rotary Club of Springwood, and individual citations detailed the outstanding efforts and work they had delivered in their roles.
"These awards give Rotary the opportunity to recognise the excellent work of our local businesses as part of Rotary's Community Service portfolio," said past president Paul Erickson, who announced the awards.
"Community service is one of the many aspects of Rotary's work both locally and internationally and this year's recipients of the Pride of Workmanship Awards are very worthy winners."
The Pride of Workmanship Awards presentation dinner was held at the Ori Hotel in Springwood.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.