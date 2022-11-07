Blue Mountains Gazette

Primary school students recognised by Lower Blue Mountains Rotary

Updated November 7 2022 - 1:20pm, first published 1:14pm
Primary School Citizenship Award winners with Lower Blue Mountains Rotary President Bruce Bailey. Seated, left to right, Chloe Sacco, Gabriella Rowe, Genevieve Berriman, Joshua Gauke and Maliha Flexman; standing left to right, Georgie Grayson, Abigail Stanford, Lily Smith and Jordan Winckle.

Ten students from primary schools in the Lower Mountains/Emu Plains area have been recognised with special citizenship awards by Lower Blue Mountains Rotary.

