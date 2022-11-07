Ten students from primary schools in the Lower Mountains/Emu Plains area have been recognised with special citizenship awards by Lower Blue Mountains Rotary.
Held on November 1, the awards night is an annual event planned to recognise students who reach out to help others and generally focus on leadership and good citizenship.
Academic achievement and athletic ability were often evident but not a priority in the selection of award winners.
Rotarian teacher Glenn Anslow was organiser and host for the evening. Schools were invited to nominate students for the awards.
Held in Emu Plains Sports Club, students were accompanied by teachers who presented citations outlining their achievements. Proud family members also attended.
Part of the program included a special power point presentation outlining the importance of Rotary's ongoing campaign to assist with the eradication of polio from the world's few remaining hot spots.
Without exception, the citations covered all aspects of school life - praising students who volunteered assistance to staff at busy times, cared for younger pupils, and accepted a variety of school leadership roles. Honesty, loyalty, responsibility and kindness to others were popular traits outlined in citations.
Each student was presented with a framed certificate recognising their outstanding citizenship by Rotary President Bruce Bailey.
Students recognised this year included:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.