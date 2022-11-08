Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood resident wins WSU Alumni Award

November 8 2022 - 3:00pm
Springwood resident Gloria Tabi has been recognised with an award from Western Sydney University as 2022's most excelling Hawkesbury campus alumnus.

