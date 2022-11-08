Springwood resident wins WSU Alumni Award

Springwood resident Gloria Tabi has been recognised with an award from Western Sydney University as 2022's most excelling Hawkesbury campus alumnus.
The award ceremony, held at the Town & Gown fundraising event on October 29, saw Ms Tabi selected as this year's winner for her work in fostering inclusion and combatting racism.
Ms Tabi is CEO and Workplace Inclusion Specialist at EVERYDAY INCLUSION, and is founder of podcast Voice Everyday Racism.
She is currently completing a post-graduate degree in Research Studies at Western Sydney University.
"It is really overwhelming to be standing here receiving this award, and is something that I will cherish the rest of my life," said Ms Tabi.
"It also means that people can recognise my contribution in society, and I thank you for that."
Ms Tabi works with business leaders to instill diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplaces. She is also the author of Inclusive Teams & Workplaces: Everyone Wins!, a book on cultural inclusion in businesses.
The Alumni Awards showcased awards across seven categories, targeting graduates who have become trailblazers and leaders in their fields, demonstrating excellence throughout their careers.
The awards were part of a larger fundraising event, which raised $2 million for refugee and asylum seeker scholarships at Western Sydney University.
