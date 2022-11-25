Raconteur, troubadour, balladeer and poet, Mick Thomas is best known as the song master of pub-rock icons Weddings Parties Anything.
His band The Roving Commission features Squeezebox Wally on piano accordion and a rotating schedule of talented performers to keep the party alive with Thomas's unique mix of folk, roots and country.
Thomas's ever-evolving talents as a writer and performer defines a career as intriguing as it is enduring. His knockabout image partly explains his close relationship with his audience. They see him as one of them.
A loyal mob who have followed him from the Weddos through his solo career, Thomas's fans relate to his wistful, sentimental and nostalgic lyrics. Themes such as Australian history (Dancing Man, Gallipoli Rosemary), fleeting or lost love (For a Short Time, Disrepair), the bittersweet realities of life's merry-go-round (Away, Away, Ticket in Tatts), alienation (The Lonely Goth) and football (Tom Wills, Monday's Experts) are wrapped in a positive, triumph over adversity message.
The characters in Thomas's songs are everyday battlers, as are he and his fans.
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission are signed to Brisbane-based indie Coolin' By Sound, with a new album in the works and a new EP, Back In The Day, featuring new and old originals and unexpected covers of Cold Chisel, The Saints, Neil Young and Johnny Thunders.
While the group toils away on their next full length album, which is going to be called Where Only Memory Can Find You, they've decided to christen the new relationship with a seven-track "maxi single" called Back in the Day.
Back In The Day will feature a mix of new and old originals and some great covers.
Mick and the Commission, with a current line-up featuring old WPA pal Squeezebox Wally and alt-country songbird Brooke Taylor, play at the Baroque Room, Carrington Hotel in Katoomba on Saturday, December 3 at 8pm.
Special guests Full Power Happy Hour.
This event is an over 18 years only. No minors will be granted entry. Tickets $35 pre +bf or $40 door per person (unless sold out prior). See fusionboutique.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.