Raconteur, troubadour, balladeer and poet, Mick Thomas at the Baroque Room in Katoomba

November 25 2022 - 2:28pm
Mick Thomas and The Roving Commission play the Baroque Room.

Raconteur, troubadour, balladeer and poet, Mick Thomas is best known as the song master of pub-rock icons Weddings Parties Anything.

