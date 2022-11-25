A loyal mob who have followed him from the Weddos through his solo career, Thomas's fans relate to his wistful, sentimental and nostalgic lyrics. Themes such as Australian history (Dancing Man, Gallipoli Rosemary), fleeting or lost love (For a Short Time, Disrepair), the bittersweet realities of life's merry-go-round (Away, Away, Ticket in Tatts), alienation (The Lonely Goth) and football (Tom Wills, Monday's Experts) are wrapped in a positive, triumph over adversity message.

