Burlesque is back, this time at Lawson Mechanics Institute

Updated November 7 2022 - 2:36pm, first published 2:33pm
It has been a rough couple of years in the Blue Mountains and after many sell out nights bringing some great guest interstate and international artists to the mountains The Red Hot Revue is back with a new name - Mid Mountains Mayhem.

