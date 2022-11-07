It has been a rough couple of years in the Blue Mountains and after many sell out nights bringing some great guest interstate and international artists to the mountains The Red Hot Revue is back with a new name - Mid Mountains Mayhem.
Mid Mountains Mayhem will house some amazing interstate, travelling and local burlesque, circus and bellydance stars in a night of cabaret mayhem.
Producer Porcelain Doll said" "I am sooooo excited to bring cabaret and fun nights back to my home town! These nights have been sorely missed and I am hoping we can see some familiar faces and introduce a whole new wave of locals to some out of the box cabaret celebrating all bodies, all lifestyles and all things wonderful, sexy and fun."
The show will run on November 11 at the Lawson Mechanics Insititute and feature acts such as Headliner Mx Burlesque ACT Lola Lust (ACT), Porcelain Doll, Salvador Darling, Undulata, Mama La Roux, Emmeline Spakenhurts, Ana Seethe, The Vintage Vixens. Dirty Rose, The Divergent Dolls and Stone Cold Fox Burlesque.
Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mid-mountains-mayhem-tickets-432401704137.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.