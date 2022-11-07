Blue Mountains Gazette

Five comedians will have you in stitches at The Joan

The Joan's monthly stand-up comedy season is back with Comedy Night on Friday, November 18. Host Frida Deguise, who has built a reputation for breaking stereotypes, brings another fabulous line-up of five comedians to the Q Theatre - Chris Radburn, Tim Govers, Peter Green, Sam Silla and Andrew Hamilton.

