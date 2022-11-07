The Joan's monthly stand-up comedy season is back with Comedy Night on Friday, November 18. Host Frida Deguise, who has built a reputation for breaking stereotypes, brings another fabulous line-up of five comedians to the Q Theatre - Chris Radburn, Tim Govers, Peter Green, Sam Silla and Andrew Hamilton.
Chris Radburn is one of Australia's best and most sought after comedians. He is an award-winning international headline comedian who has performed at every major comedy festival in Australia and has over 20 TV credits including The Footy Show, Thursday Night Live, Sydney Comedy Festival Gala and The Comedy Channel.
Tim Govers has appeared in ensemble shows at The Sydney Comedy Festival and The Sydney Fringe Festival, written for The UnAustralian and performed stand-up at comedy venues around Australia.
Peter Green has told jokes at every major comedy venue in Australia and New Zealand. He has written for Australia's Funniest Home Videos, the TV Week Logies and Game of Games. He is also the author of two books, Are Youse the Comoydians? and Bad Hobbits.
Sam Silla ails from the UK and is known for his confident and conversational style. Combining observations of Australian culture and politics with humour over his family and their roots, Sam has a rich repertoire of comedy gold.
Andrew Hamilton is Sydney's newest bad boy of comedy fresh from Long Bay Prison straight to the stage. He is one of this year's RAW Comedy State Finalists and will have the audience laughing 'til the place gets raided.
Comedy @ The Joan is on at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, November 18, at 7:30pm. Tickets: $35/$30, under 30s $25.
