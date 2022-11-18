Blue Mountains Gazette

Penrith Conservatorium music scholarships closing soon for 2023

Updated November 18 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 2:41pm
Through the generosity of their donors and benefactors, Penrith Conservatorium is offering eight highly sought-after scholarships to community members of the greater western Sydney region. Students and non-students of Penrith Con will be considered. The scholarships are assessed on live auditions only and a music portfolio.

