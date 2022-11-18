Through the generosity of their donors and benefactors, Penrith Conservatorium is offering eight highly sought-after scholarships to community members of the greater western Sydney region. Students and non-students of Penrith Con will be considered. The scholarships are assessed on live auditions only and a music portfolio.
A full scholarship covers the full cost of a 30-minute weekly lesson, and a half scholarship covers half the cost of a 30-minute weekly lesson.
In addition, all scholarship recipients will receive two complimentary tickets to a performance from The Joan's season and complimentary enrolment to applicable Penrith Con group workshops, ensembles and classes where places are available. This does not include the Penrith Youth Orchestra.
Applications close on Friday, November 25. Audition times will be sent via email by December 5 and auditions will be held at The Joan on Tuesday, December 13 from 3pm. Application fee $15.
Penrith Con also offers a wide range of performance opportunities for Scholarship winners in 2023.
