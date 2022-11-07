Egg-citing emu fun

Everyone's favourite cheeky and adventurous friend, Edward the Emu, has been on walkabout around Penrith. Follow his giant orange footprints from Westfield Penrith or Penrith City Library to The Joan to experience a unique imagining of two beloved Australian picture books, Edward the Emu and Edwina the Emu, by Sheena Knowles and Rod Clement live on stage this month.
Written for the stage and directed by Eva Di Cesare, the award-winning team behind Possum Magic returns with a heartfelt, clever and funny new tale.
Edward is bored with the lot he lives on. Being the only emu at the zoo leaves him feeling glum and under the impression that the grass is greener in another animal's enclosure. Convinced that the other creatures are more popular, Edward breaks ranks in search of fun and finds Edwina along the way!
Come on an adventure with the emus as they hilariously navigate their own feathered existential crises, seeking to find their place in the world. Meanwhile, the zoo keepers are in hot pursuit to restore order to the zoo.
Featuring exceptional, world-class puppetry, an original score and inventive storytelling, the emus' journey of hijinks and tenderness leads them to discover that the best thing you can be is ... you!
Enhance your theatre experience with an exclusive exhibition of Edward the Emu illustrator, Rod Clement's works at The Joan and Penrith City Library before or after the show.
Plus, visit the library for a range of egg-cellent fun activities including hand puppet workshops (November 17), craft activities (until November 22) and Edward and Edwina's Pre-Show Party (November 22, 4-5:30pm).
Participate in the library's Edward the Emu bingo competition for your chance to win an amazing prize pack including an Olga the Brolga poster signed by Rod Clement.
Edward the Emu is suitable for ages 4-10 and their families. It plays at Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, November 22 at noon (schools and general public performance) and 6pm (general public performance) and Wednesday, November 23, at noon (schools and general public performance).
Tickets: Standard $25, family of four $90. School groups $20 per student/teacher (one free teacher per 10 students). Bookings at www.thejoan.com.au/events/edward-the-emu-2022/.
