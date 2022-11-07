Blue Mountains Gazette

Edward the emu and Edwina go searching for fun

Updated November 11 2022 - 2:04pm, first published November 7 2022 - 3:58pm
Egg-citing emu fun

Everyone's favourite cheeky and adventurous friend, Edward the Emu, has been on walkabout around Penrith. Follow his giant orange footprints from Westfield Penrith or Penrith City Library to The Joan to experience a unique imagining of two beloved Australian picture books, Edward the Emu and Edwina the Emu, by Sheena Knowles and Rod Clement live on stage this month.

