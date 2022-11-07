Richmond Players presents The Boy Friend

Richmond Players will end their 2022 season with the light-hearted romantic musical comedy The Boy Friend.
Set in the roaring 20s and featuring high energy musical numbers, flirtation, mistaken identities, mirth and mayhem, it's perfect for audiences of all ages.
It's carnival time on the French Riviera, and the "perfect young ladies" of Madame Dubonnet's Finishing School are all a-flutter with excitement at the opportunity to dress in beautiful frocks, dance the Charleston and acquire that most prized of possessions - a Boy Friend.
Sweet young heiress Polly Browne (Gabrielle Walker), whose stern father forbids her to encourage men, out of fear that they are after her money, is embarrassed to admit to her friends a lack of suitors, and hides her shame by sending herself love notes; enter Tony (Sebastian Sabir), a kind, romantic, handsome messenger boy.
It is love at first sight for the darling duo, and Polly, pretending to be Madame Dubonnet's (Nina Orel) secretary, enjoys for the first time a romance of equals.
Written by Sandy Wilson, the show is a popular spoof of 1920s theatrical performances. It is a light-hearted period romp, celebrating lovers new and reunited. It features high energy musical numbers, mistaken identities, plenty of '20s slang, a flirtatious crowd of boys and girls, mirth, mayhem and just maybe... a dash of love.
The Boy Friend marks a welcome return to Players' traditional end of year dinner theatre since 2019.
BYO drinks and snacks and enjoy a wonderful high-tea with matinee shows or a catered two-course dinner with evening performances.
Details: Richmond School of Arts, West Market Street, Richmond, on November 12, 19 and 26 at 2pm and 7.30pm. Doors open at 1.30pm and 6.30pm respectively. Tickets: Matinee: General admission: $35; Concession: $30. Evening: General admission: $65; Concession $60. Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/CCHBI
