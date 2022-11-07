Dirk Romeyn to feature at Blue Mountains Artfest

Blackheath artist and craftsperson, Dirk Romeyn, is excited to have been selected as the featured artist at this year's Blue Mountains Artfest.
The creative showcase will be held over the weekend of November 11-13 at Wentworth Falls Public School, celebrating the talents of more than 120 artists and artisans, most of whom are local to the Blue Mountains.
Now in its 39th year, this is one of the longest-running art shows in the region. This year's theme is Regenerate, to celebrate how art and the creative spirit have helped us endure during recent times. Romeyn creativity fits well into this theme as he derives inspiration from the regeneration of the fragile yet resilient landscape of the Australian bush.
Romeyn was born in the Blue Mountains and currently lives in Blackheath. A craftsman and carpenter by trade, he draws on the beauty of nature to create unique wooden sculptures as well as breathtakingly beautiful paintings. His woodwork can be functional and artistic, seemingly simple and yet complex, following the contours and features of the raw material. The textures of his paintings and variety of techniques and colour speak to the viewers, bringing them into the environment from which they came.
He has had numerous solo and group exhibitions and has sold many of his works which can be viewed on his website. This year he has exhibited at the NSW Parliament House as well as his current exhibition at Gallery 47 in Rylstone.
A range of creative workshops are on offer throughout the festival weekend, for both children and adults, teaching a diverse range of creative techniques, such as watercolour painting, print making, cookie and cupcake decorating, origami, geodesic dome construction and different forms of weaving. There are limited vacancies for these workshops and bookings via the website are required to avoid disappointment.
The official artfest opening Night will be held on the evening of Friday, November 11 from 7.30-10pm. Tickets are $15 and include complimentary drinks and canapes. Opening night is followed by an exciting weekend program of entertainment, activities, raffles and BBQ, cake stall and pop-up café. Artfest will be open from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and 10am to 3.30pm on Sunday.
Visit www.bluemtnsartfest.com.au for more details.
Artfest is the major annual fundraiser for Wentworth Falls Public School. It is run by Wentworth Fall Public School P&C and supported by platinum sponsors, Bendigo Community Bank in Katoomba and d'Vine Cellars in Wentworth Falls and gold sponsors, Chapman Real Estate, Falls Productions, Megalong Books, Wentworth Falls Animal Hospital, Wentworth Falls Podiatry, Wentworth Tiles and Bathrooms, Blue Mountains Mazda, Mountain High Pies and Scenic World, as well as dozens of other local businesses who have given both financial support and fabulous raffle prizes. All proceeds from the weekend directly support students at the school, through the purchase of educational resources and improvements to the learning environment.
