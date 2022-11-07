Blue Mountains Gazette

Dirk Romeyn to feature at Blue Mountains Artfest

Updated November 8 2022 - 2:35pm, first published 10:47am
Blackheath artist and craftsperson, Dirk Romeyn, is excited to have been selected as the featured artist at this year's Blue Mountains Artfest.

