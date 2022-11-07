Dirk Romeyn to feature at Blue Mountains Artfest

Romeyn was born in the Blue Mountains and currently lives in Blackheath. A craftsman and carpenter by trade, he draws on the beauty of nature to create unique wooden sculptures as well as breathtakingly beautiful paintings. His woodwork can be functional and artistic, seemingly simple and yet complex, following the contours and features of the raw material. The textures of his paintings and variety of techniques and colour speak to the viewers, bringing them into the environment from which they came.