Dream Alley Dream present final show of 2022

Dream Alley Dream is presenting Scattered Order and Naomi Oliver for its fourth and final show of the year.
The show will be held at 7pm on Saturday, November 19.
Scattered Order and Naomi Oliver will perform a set apiece, using synthesisers, samples, guitars, bass, corrupted digital imagery, audio cassette tape, treated vocals, live video mixing and more to aurally and visually engage audiences.
Dream Alley Dream, or DAD, the by-blow series of Blue Mountains musicians Brett Thompson and Jon Flood, curates experimental music from concrete to electronic and electroacoustic to free improvised music.
DAD has presented artists such as Tina Havelock Stephens, Low Flung, Troth, xNOBBQx, James Heighway, Haines and Hinterding and Warm Currency. acclaimed artists.
Scattered Order is a post-punk trio currently consisting of Mitchel Jones, Michael Tee and Shane Fahey. Scattered Order has been serving new-music soundscapes since 1979, releasing Where is the Windy Gun digitally and on 170-gram vinyl in October 2022.
Naomi Oliver is an audio-visual artist, exploring defective technologies, psychologies, bodies and environments.
Both Blue Mountains-based acts set the seal for a special night for art and music appreciators alike.
Dream Alley Dream occurs monthly at Bursill Lane Studio, Katoomba, and is a not-for-profit night. All profits are apportioned to the artists and sound engineers.
To purchase tickets to see Dream Alley Dream 4, visit DAD's Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dream-alley-dream-49984729883. To find out more, follow Dream Alley Dream on Facebook and Instagram (@dream_alley_dream).
