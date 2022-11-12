Blue Mountains Gazette

Mt Riverview paddler Myles Ford claims podium finish at NSW Canoe Slalom Championships

November 12 2022 - 4:30pm
Mt Riverview resident Myles Ford has claimed a podium finish in the NSW Canoe Slalom Championships.

Local News

