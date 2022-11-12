Mt Riverview resident Myles Ford has claimed a podium finish in the NSW Canoe Slalom Championships.
Ford finished third in the U18 C1M behind Lachlan Bassett of Cranebrook and Dominic Curtin of Sandy Point.
He also finished fourth in the U18 K1M.
The state championships took place on grade 3 whitewater at Penrith Whitewater Stadium on October 30, with more than 60 participants from Western Australia, Victoria and NSW.
Ford has recently finished his HSC exams at Blaxland High School and is looking forward to the year ahead.
"The NSW state champs were positioned between my HSC exams so this event allowed a necessary break from study and as a source of healthy rivalry and a positive social environment [it] was very much enjoyed," he said.
The next step for Ford will be to compete in the national team selection trials to be held at Penrith Whitewater Stadium in January and February next year.
"Being a freshly graduated Blaxland High School student I plan to continue to develop my skills in the sport, having more time to devote to my athletic goals," he said.
"I will also be continuing my studies into university depending on my HSC results but I'm sure sport will maintain its place central to my life."
Glenbrook resident Kevin Songbird also competed at the NSW Canoe Slalom State Championships where he was the sole vintage competitor.
For more information on how to get involved in Canoe Slalom beginner programs contact Western Sydney Whitewater Club on slalom.academy@gmail.com.
