Alfred Edward Mitchell was born on May 18,1941 and died on October 7, 2022. His parents Lorna and Alfred James Mitchell lived in Pennant Hills where Alf grew up and attended Hornsby Public School and Enmore Boys High School where he developed his interest in the javelin. He trained as a PE teacher at Sydney Teachers College on the University of Sydney campus. After their marriage he and Robyn made their home in Winmalee where daughters Gisele (New) and Jo (Larkin) were born. Robyn was a valued member of Buckland Hospital nursing staff until her untimely death, a victim of breast cancer. Alf remarried and he and second wife Kerry Lockley settled in Kurrajong and later Braidwood.