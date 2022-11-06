In November 1962 Sydneysiders awoke to the Sun-Herald front page news that Australia had on the previous day won five gold medals at the Commonwealth (Empire) Games in Perth.
Highlights were Dawn Fraser winning the 110 yards freestyle in world record time and Winmalee resident Alf Mitchell smashing the Games record in the javelin throw with a throw of 78.11m. Games officials commented on the "furnace like conditions" that saw many competitors retire. Team manager Arthur Tunstall was quoted: "Just quietly, I am glad I am not an athletics competitor in the stadium today".
Family and many friends were saddened by the news that Alf Mitchell passed away in hospital in Canberra after a typically brave battle with kidney disease. His status as an athlete is highlighted by the fact that he held the world junior record, but was forced into premature retirement by injury aged only 21. He was not lost to sport, however, playing rugby for Eastwood and excelling at golf and squash as a long-term member of Springwood Golf Club.
Alf Mitchell combined his love for sport with his vocation as a PE teacher and was a dedicated and highly respected staff member at Penrith and Richmond High Schools. Neil Richardson, then Deputy Principal at Richmond High recalls Alf was "revered by students and colleagues alike, not for his sporting prowess but for his humanity".
"He was firm but kind in managing students and he was a leader whose experience and wisdom were valued by staff. He led the design and implementation of the school's Personal Development program long before the PDHPE syllabus was designed by the Department of Education ".
Alf's ability to merge his role as an elite athlete with his commitment as a teacher was demonstrated by the part he played in coaching Penrith's popular blind para-athlete Ched Towns to a world record for the javelin throw.
Ched was fulsome in acknowledging Alf's contribution: "He came down from Winmalee to watch me throw and he asked if I would like to train for the National Championships. He put another 15 metres on my distance and I threw the javelin further than any blind sportsman as a result of his coaching. He coaches me four times a week, driving down from Winmalee and will not accept anything in return."
Alf Mitchell's premature retirement from elite competition was compensated by a deepening relationship with Robyn Bell, a vivacious young nurse at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and they married in August 1965.
Alfred Edward Mitchell was born on May 18,1941 and died on October 7, 2022. His parents Lorna and Alfred James Mitchell lived in Pennant Hills where Alf grew up and attended Hornsby Public School and Enmore Boys High School where he developed his interest in the javelin. He trained as a PE teacher at Sydney Teachers College on the University of Sydney campus. After their marriage he and Robyn made their home in Winmalee where daughters Gisele (New) and Jo (Larkin) were born. Robyn was a valued member of Buckland Hospital nursing staff until her untimely death, a victim of breast cancer. Alf remarried and he and second wife Kerry Lockley settled in Kurrajong and later Braidwood.
Alf Mitchell was predeceased by brother John and sister Lynette. He will be sorely missed by daughters Gisele and Jo, their partners, his grandsons Jacob and Connor New and Nate Larkin, his extended family and friends, and by second wife Kerry, step daughter Erin and step-son Liam.
