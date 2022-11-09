Blue Mountains Gazette

Youth Shoebox Project on track to send 2,000th gift box to young refugees in Australia

TW
By Tom Walker
November 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Youth Shoebox Project, a Blue Mountains charity delivering gifts to refugee and asylum seeker youths in Australia, will send out its 2,000th box this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.