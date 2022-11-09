The Youth Shoebox Project, a Blue Mountains charity delivering gifts to refugee and asylum seeker youths in Australia, will send out its 2,000th box this year.
Shoeboxes are filled with items from a list of categories, such as something to love, something to wear, and something for school.
The shoeboxes are then sent to children seeking refuge and asylum in Australia, providing them with gifts to open for Christmas.
The project is coordinated by Sue Campbell Ross, co-CEO of disability service provider Able2, and Jackie Mayers, a volunteer with the Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group. The duo has been running the project since its conception in 2014.
"I [phoned] Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group and said 'if we can get these shoeboxes, would you be able to distribute them?' ... Next thing Jackie phones me and says 'I think we can do this. So we then decided 'okay, let's just give it a crack'," said Ms Campbell Ross.
The project has seen increasing volume of boxes provided each year. One hundred and eighty boxes were delivered in the first year; last year saw 426 boxes, despite COVID-19 restrictions.
The coordinators hope to reach 450 boxes this year, but their primary goal is just seeing community involvement.
"What really is great is just how many schools are involved... that's the goal, rather than the number of boxes. It's how many kids are feeling good because they're part of this project," said Ms Campbell Ross.
Numerous high schools from Penrith to Katoomba participate in the project annually. Past years have also seen shoeboxes contributed by Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, State Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle, and Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
Despite the opportunity to grow the project by expanding into Sydney, the coordinators are content with the current setup.
"We just love that it's a Blue Mountains only project. And it's just two funny little old ladies in the Mountains who are doing it," said Ms Campbell Ross.
While the project ultimately delivers "completed" shoeboxes, participants can donate items such as toothpaste or shirts for Ms Campbell Ross and Ms Mayers to build boxes with on December 8.
The most loved component of the boxes, according to the duo, is the note welcoming the young people to Australia.
"When I have been there, the immediate reaction, and the best thing they like, is the note, the welcome message," said Ms Mayers.
Above all, the coordinators are appreciative of the generosity shown by the local community.
"We're thankful to the Blue Mountains... their generosity helps drive us to drive the project," said Ms Mayers.
Ms Campbell Ross agreed, with particular appreciation for local student participants.
"It's that that's kept us doing it year after year... that sense that Australia's gonna be okay, 'cause we've got kids like this that are gonna be making decisions in the future."
You can pick up a shoebox and template from Able2's office in Unit 6, 7-9 Raymond Road, Springwood. Completed shoebox or any components can be dropped off at the office until December 8. For more details visit Youth Shoebox Project on Facebook, or see Able2's website.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
