Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains residents are being warned to consider new Halloween decorations for next year after displays killed wildlife.

BL
By B C Lewis
November 10 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prolific fake spiderweb decorations used in front yards to entice in trick or treaters during Halloween can kill baby birds and insects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.