Prolific fake spiderweb decorations used in front yards to entice in trick or treaters during Halloween can kill baby birds and insects.
Leura resident Nigel Holden found this out first-hand when he put up "a ridiculous amount of cobwebs" in his garden in October this year.
Initially the self-confessed Halloween tragic was delighted to see tiny wrens building nests from pieces of the material found in his front bushes.
"But packing up I saw a tiny wren had got caught up in the webbing and was dead. It was like a butterfly flying into a spiderweb, it was stuck mid air," he told the Gazette. "It was really upsetting. I was shattered and I cried."
He has since heard of cases where owls in the United Kingdom have died in the polyester netting.
The 'Halloween in the Blue Mountains' Facebook page saw some residents share experiences about the stringy cobweb decorations. Residents reported chicks getting snared in the webs, as well as insects and bees.
Experts say birds are particularly vulnerable because Halloween in Australia falls during the breeding season.
Birdlife Australia says the webbing creates more of a problem draped over bushes, rather than fences.
Professor Richard Kingsford, the director of the Centre for Ecosystem Science at the University of NSW, told The Guardian insects were more vulnerable as they couldn't untangle themselves.
"It's really going to be a case of whether or not they get tangled up in the threads and manage to get away. And even if they did get away, did they get damaged in the process?
"I think we should always think about the indirect consequences of what we do," he said.
Some Halloween enthusiasts are now suggesting councils should ban the material, but Mr Holden says that isn't necessary.
"There's probably nothing wrong with using it inside [a house]. It's about education and awareness, so others learn from it."
Fans of the spooky event are being asked to use beef netting inside. It can cost $4 a metre, plus an import levy, and is reusable, instead of the disposal spiderweb material which adds to single-use landfill problems.
Mr Holden still loves the event and the way it brings the community together, but next year the hundreds of visitors to his Megalong Street home definitely won't see those cobwebs.
"I'll pay the extra and import beef netting from the US next time, or not use any at all."
