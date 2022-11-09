The Disability Royal Commission wants to hear voices of people in the Blue Mountains before time runs out to make a submission.
The commission is investigating the experiences of people with disability in Australia and is asking people to share with them what they have witnessed or experienced. This is a historic opportunity to influence positive and social change in Australia, but time is running out as submissions close on December 31.
Family Advocacy NSW, a disability advocacy organisation, is running a free workshop for people with disability and their families living in the Blue Mountains area to share their lived experiences with the Disability Royal Commission so lasting change can be made. The event is co-hosted by Disability Advocacy NSW and a representative from the commission will also be present.
Examples of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation will inform the commission and help them understand what is going wrong and what needs to be fixed. The commission's aim is to prevent and better protect people with disability from experiencing negative things in the future and improve the lives of people with disability.
To do its job well the commission needs to understand what is happening for people with disability and this facilitated workshop will enable that to happen. The workshop will be a safe place to receive the support, structure and space to say what needs to be said.
This interactive workshop is designed to support people as a group. There will be real examples of submissions and experienced advocates available.
The 'Tell the Royal Commission' workshop is on Thursday, November 17, 9.45am to 12.45pm at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre, Katoomba.
Morning tea will be provided.
For details and to register, please visit https://www.family-advocacy.com/events/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.