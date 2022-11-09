Friendship Force is an international organisation with more than 15,000 members in 60 countries in over 300 clubs around the world.
The Blue Mountains club recently hosted 23 fellow members from Colorado in the USA and Lake Simcoe and Niagara in Canada.
Blue Mountains president, Faye Post, said the organisation, as the name suggests, aims to build friendships around the world.
"Our mission is to help break down barriers that keep people apart no matter what race, culture or beliefs. We have hosted many countries from all over the world in our 16 years as a club."
The 23 visitors were taken around many of the Mountains spectacular natural features as well as tourist attractions, including Mt York, Scenic World, the Three Sisters and the Bilpin Cider Company.
Friendship Force International was started in 1977 by Wayne Smith supported by then US president Jimmy Carter. It was nominated for a Nobel peace prize in 1992.
It is a non-profit cultural organisation focused on promoting goodwill, understanding, cultural education through home-stay trips they call "journeys" and the personal friendships such journeys foster.
The visitors started their Mountains trip by planting a rhododendron (named Australian Sunset) at the Campbell Rhododendron Gardens in Blackheath to help partly offset their emissions.
They then headed to Little Hartley, Lithgow, Hassans Walls and Mt York.
Jon Wagner, from the Lake Simcoe club, said visitors stay in the homes of their hosts, with whom they are matched according to their likes and/or interests.
He described the organisation as "peace and friendship-based".
After a week in the Mountains, the US visitors headed to Bundaberg and the Canadians to Kempsey to experience another "journey".
Ms Post said the Mountains club welcomes new members any time and anyone interested in joining can email deni-rock@bigpond.com. They already have next year's journeys organised - to Lake Taupo in New Zealand, to Japan and, domestically, to Brisbane and Bundaberg.
