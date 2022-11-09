Blue Mountains Gazette

Friendships forged as North American visitors welcomed to the Mountains

By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 21 2022 - 10:58am, first published November 10 2022 - 10:56am
Nancy Crocker from Denver, Colorado, and Deb Wagner from Lake Simcoe in Canada planting a rhododendron in the Campbell Rhododendron Gardens in Blackheath to offset some of the emissions from their travel.
Geoff Whitwell (Blue Mountains), Deb and Jon Wagner (Lake Simcoe, Canada), Nancy Crocker (Colorado USA) and Faye Post (president of Friendship Force Blue Mountains).

Friendship Force is an international organisation with more than 15,000 members in 60 countries in over 300 clubs around the world.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

