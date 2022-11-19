If you love puppies and have spare time on your hands, now is the perfect time to volunteer to raise an assistance dog.
Assistance Dogs Australia (ADA) is a charity which trains puppies into assistance dogs, and provides the dogs free of charge for Australians living with disabilities. ADA relies on community volunteers to care for puppies and provide basic training, guided by the Puppy Educator Supervisor.
Caroline Nelson is a puppy educator from Blackheath who speaks fondly of her experience raising her assigned puppy, Faith, this year.
"She's gorgeous," Mrs Nelson said about Faith.
Mrs Nelson was struggling to move past the pain of her own dog passing away when a co-worker suggested she would be good at being a puppy educator.
"I wasn't ready for it for quite some time. And then I realised it would be good to try to do that because I really care for people... I can see what help these dogs are in assisting independent living," she said.
"It might help me in letting go of that dog, as well as having a dog."
Mrs Nelson has been raising and training Faith for almost a year. This included socialising Faith with other animals, taking her further afield to new places like the beach, basic obedience training, and generally showing the puppy love and care.
"Faith loves butterflies, and feathers... She just loved exploring, from the beginning," Mrs Nelson said.
Until recently, Blue Mountains volunteers were guided by a supervisor based in Sydney, which made frequent visits to the Mountains more difficult.
Now ADA has a Puppy Educator Supervisor based in Hazelbrook - which means they're looking for new volunteers from all around the Blue Mountains.
Yinna Too started her role as ADA's Puppy Educator Supervisor in August this year, after six years as a volunteer.
"I love supporting the volunteers... to help them troubleshoot, and also to guide them along, and to help them [see] their dog from being a young age through to becoming more mature," she told the Gazette.
"It is so rewarding."
Ms Too spoke highly of the experience of raising an assistance dog.
"It's a very fulfilling journey, and at the end of the journey you know that the dog will be in good hands, will be well trained, and [will] have a career ahead of them," she said.
"It would be good to have more volunteers, because ultimately what we do is for... people who need these dogs, because we believe how much these dogs will make a difference in their lives."
Those without spare time required to fully educate a puppy can still volunteer as a puppy carer, temporarily housing puppies when their puppy educators are away or unavailable.
Alongside supervision from Ms Too, ADA covers any costs of dog food and vet bills. You can apply to be a puppy volunteer through Assistance Dogs Australia's website.
