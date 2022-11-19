Blue Mountains Gazette

Assistance Dogs Australia wants Blue Mountains residents to train puppies

TW
By Tom Walker
November 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you love puppies and have spare time on your hands, now is the perfect time to volunteer to raise an assistance dog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.