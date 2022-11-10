Blue Mountains Gazette

Katoomba's Baroque Room on December 2 will host two exhilarating punk shows

By Corin Shearston
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'One of LITTER's most recent lineups, live at Frankie's Pizza in Sydney on September 8. L-R: Nathaniel MacNamara, Corin Shearston, Matt Downey, Reyhn Marvin, Samuel Garcia. Photo by Rogerio Garcia.

Anticipation is steadily building for the second Barney Collins Biannual of 2022, presented by the local music promotion agency of the same name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.