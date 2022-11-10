Anticipation is steadily building for the second Barney Collins Biannual of 2022, presented by the local music promotion agency of the same name.
As their past biannuals have demonstrated, their concept is to feature headlining musicians reinterpreting songs from a notable band, while raising money for charity, supported by two emerging local acts.
After the success of Barney Collins live tribute nights to (the) Pixies and Weezer in August, supported by young rockers Acid Amora, Barney Collins (BC) are preparing to present 'COVERAGE', two exhilarating punk shows celebrating the remarkable punk rock influence of the Descendents.
The shows are at Katoomba's Baroque Room on December 2, and at The Factory Floor in Marrickville on December 9.
Formed in California's Manhattan Beach in 1977, half of the Descendents were only 19 when they recorded their seminal debut album, Milo Goes To College, in 1982. Despite their youth, these men recorded an innovative 22-minute slab of hardcore punk, while laying down some of the first blueprints for the pop punk songwriting that would chart so highly in the 90s with Green Day and blink-182.
While it's important to celebrate these influential acts, supporting the bands that will play before the Descendents' tribute band is another crucial part of the BC philosophy. The two Upper Mountains groups of punks, headbangers and renegades that will play at the Katoomba show are QLD COPS and Red Planet Repairs, while beloved mountains punks Madam Fatale will perform for COVERAGE in Marrickville, joined by Radio Rejects, from the South Coast.
As BC co-founder, Descendents covers singer and chief event promoter Matt Downey told the Gazette, "people clearly only want to leave their houses for stuff they know, so if we're going to promote these local unsigned treasures we have to build an environment [around them]". "We don't represent anybody we don't feel confident about", says BC's PR expert Karli Sample.
In other local punk news, the current live version of Matt Downey's longtime touring punk project LITTER will be playing their last ever gig on November 19 at Katoomba's Station Bar, as a free event supported by Madam Fatale, eccentric experimenter The Mad Scientist and folk musician The Greater Tapestry.
Although it's already out on all major streaming platforms, LITTER's debut album will be officially launched during that same night. Titled Vignettes Of Despondency/A Life Alimentaire, it's a 20-track, two-sided exploration into the contrasting genres of punk and jazz.
