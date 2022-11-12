Blue Mountains Gazette

Rally to reopen Cliff Drive as Leura residents lose patience

JC
By Jennie Curtin
November 12 2022 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leura residents will rally in protest at the extended closure of Cliff Drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.