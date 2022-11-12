Leura residents will rally in protest at the extended closure of Cliff Drive.
The road, the main scenic route along the cliff edge to Katoomba, has been closed since February 2020 when a massive landslide blocked it.
That was cleared and the road reopened to pedestrians and cyclists in June 2021 but it is still not open to vehicles because of a damaged culvert near the cascades.
Council is not expected to start work on the multimillion dollar repairs until next year.
The Leura Alliance has now put out the call to its members.
In an email, the alliance said: "After waiting patiently for two and a half years, the Leura Community Alliance, the peak body representing the interests of the Leura community, started advocating for this work to be given a high priority by the council and the road reopened as soon as possible...
"In May 2022 the council suggested that the work could not commence before March 2023, ignoring our request for urgent action. In the meantime, the continuing wet weather is causing additional landslips and road damage across the LGA, seemingly sending Leura back to the bottom of the queue."
The "rally to reopen our road" will take place at the barricades near Jersey Avenue/Olympian Parade on Saturday, November 26 at 11am.
The alliance concluded: "It's time to send a message to the council that our patience is exhausted and that we will no longer accept the doctrine of 'Leura last'."
