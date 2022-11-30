Blue Mountains Gazette

Traffic concerns near Our Lady of Nativity School in Lawson

BL
By B C Lewis
December 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State MP Trish Doyle with Cr Romola Hollywood. They are concerned about an over-representation of crashes at the intersection of Great Western Highway and Somers Street, Lawson, near Our Lady of Nativity in Lawson.

The state Labor member and a Ward 2 Labor Councillor are concerned about traffic safety measures around a Catholic primary school in the Mid Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.