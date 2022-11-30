The state Labor member and a Ward 2 Labor Councillor are concerned about traffic safety measures around a Catholic primary school in the Mid Mountains.
At the October 25 Blue Mountains City Council meeting, Cr Romola Hollywood said she was concerned about the increasing number of accidents occurring near, or at the intersection, of the Great Western Highway and Somers Street, Lawson, noting "that Somers Street (south) is the entrance to Our Lady of Nativity church and primary school".
Council staff undertook a review of the site in response to concerns by residents about an over-representation of crashes.
Council has since confirmed to the Gazette there have been five crashes that resulted in injury at the site in the past five years, including a crash between a school bus and small truck at the intersection in 2021.
A council report said "a portion of the run-off road crashes may not be directly linked to the intersection. It may be primarily due to vehicles going too fast". The highway in that section has a 70 km/hr speed limit.
Lisa Samojlowicz, principal of Our Lady of the Nativity Primary in Lawson, said the safety of students and staff was "always our highest priority" and would like to see warning lights for west bound traffic.
"There should always be a focus on improving safety near school zones and I would support warning lights for west-bound traffic on the approach to the corner of the highway and Somers Street," she said.
Council supports looking into issues around "limited sight distance on approach, particularly for west-bound traffic, partly due to the road geometry fitting around Sydney Rock".
State MP for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle has written to Minister for Transport David Elliott , adding there was "always room and a need for safety improvements on our highway".
"At this site particularly, a warning signal light might prevent the next accident," she said.
"For those impacted by previous incidents, for those concerned about this intersection and for those first responders who have to contend with the trauma - I will be fighting hard to secure action from government."
Council met with department officers from Transport for NSW on September 16 to discuss issues about the intersection. Vegetation that impeded sightlines of east-bound traffic was removed afterwards by a TfNSW contractor.
The council report said TfNSW indicated advanced warning active flashing lights may be warranted on approach for west-bound traffic but noted funding for these types of things can be limited.
The highway is under the control of Transport for NSW. TfNSW is conducting a review of the intersection and will advise council.
Councillors voted unanimously to support the need for safety improvements by writing to the state government.
A council spokeswoman said: "In line with Federal Government Blackspot criteria, a site must have a minimum of three injury-related crashes over the most recent five year period to be considered for nomination. The fact that a site does have three injury crashes within this period does not automatically qualify it as a Blackspot site, but it does allow further investigation and nomination within the program [which is why the matter has been referred to TfNSW]"
