Blue Mountains Gazette

Orchids in the Moonlight comes to Wentworth Falls

November 14 2022 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Theatre Mamusidom is proud to bring to the Blue Mountains the classic play, Orchids in the Moonlight, written by renowned Mexican writer, Carlos Fuentes at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts Theatre on December 8-11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.