Orchids in the Moonlight comes to Wentworth Falls

Theatre Mamusidom is proud to bring to the Blue Mountains the classic play, Orchids in the Moonlight, written by renowned Mexican writer, Carlos Fuentes at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts Theatre on December 8-11.
Orchids in the Moonlight is a beautiful, multi-layered play dealing with age, self-delusion and the Hollywood machine. Set in Venice on the day of the death of Orson Welles, the play revolves around two ageing Mexican women inhabiting the souls of famous actresses, Dolores del Rio who found fame in Hollywood and Maria Felix who found equal fame in French and Spanish films in Europe.
Closeted in their apartment, the two women re-live past glories and the Hollywood dream. Fuentes scathingly attacks the "Hollywood factory" which he personifies with the title of "mummy", a figure which nurtures the popular young starlets and brutally ignores them when they pass their use-by date.
With beautifully lyrical language, glorious music and the South American's love of magic realism, Orchids in the Moonlight is an extraordinary dream play which continuously engages the imagination with artistic reveries and supernatural fantasies.
Liz de Koster and Terri Collins, the two ageing stars, and Will Sande, the fan who intrudes into their lives, bring the play to energetic and intriguing life. For more details www.mamusidom.com and tickets on www.trybooking.com/CDSUC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.