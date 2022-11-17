Katoomba High and Mt Victoria Public make filmmaking finals for Punarjanman

It's rare to gain national recognition for a primary school film production. But that's what has happened to students from Mt Victoria Public School, who together with Katoomba High School, have managed to be nominated for a prestigious Australian Teachers Of Media (ATOM) award.
The primary and high school co-production called Punarjanman was all filmed in the spectacular landscape of the Blue Mountains. It has been nominated for Best Experimental Film for 2022.
An extraordinarily ambitious project, the film features more than 120 students from both schools and has an original soundtrack and song composed by KHS students Tegan Krempl and Rylee O'Keeffe.
The title of the movie means rebirth and the film deals with the impact of the events of recent years including bushfire, COVID and the most recent prolonged deluge.
A spokesperson for the film said: "It's an experimental film and the students explore these events through dance and movement."
The film was commissioned by the Lumiere Festival (a Modern Art Projects Blue Mountains initiative) a moving image festival that took place in Mt Victoria earlier this year. Films and experimental moving image works were screened at Mt Vic Flicks.
The film was conceived by local artist and teacher Sean O'Keeffe and brought together the work of a number of teachers at Katoomba High and Mt Victoria Public schools.
Megan Holz at Katoomba High choreographed some of the work as well as teachers Michelle Paulley and Courtney Brown.
The students featured represent a diverse cross section, from mainstream to support, as well as Indigenous dance and performance.
Punarjanman had a short cinema release of two weeks. Because of this the film qualifies for a number of festivals and competitions.
"The ATOM Awards does have a highly regarded school's section, but it's worth noting that this film is in competition with industry-based finalists who are professional," Mr O'Keeffe said.
The red carpet awards ceremony will take place next month in Melbourne and representatives from the school will attend. The featured films are expected to go on a tour in selected cinemas.
Since 1982, the ATOM Awards have been celebrating the best of Australian and New Zealand screen content from the education sector and screen industry professionals.
They are the second-longest-running film and media awards in Australia, behind the AFI/AACTA Awards. This year, the ATOM Awards celebrate their fortieth anniversary.
