Blue Mountains Gazette

Katoomba High and Mt Victoria Public make filmmaking finals for Punarjanman

November 17 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's rare to gain national recognition for a primary school film production. But that's what has happened to students from Mt Victoria Public School, who together with Katoomba High School, have managed to be nominated for a prestigious Australian Teachers Of Media (ATOM) award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.