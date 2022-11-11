The money's there, now the villagers of Mt Victoria get to have a say about how it's spent.
Council has announced funding from the federal government to deliver an exciting package of works to boost the social and economic recovery of Mount Victoria in the wake of the ongoing impacts of the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20.
The Mount Victoria Village Recovery Package is made up of a comprehensive range of village upgrades and initiatives that have been identified by council in consultation with the Mount Victoria community.
Between late 2022 and mid-2024, the following improvements and support initiatives are planned:
Improved village marketing and promotion: an interpretative heritage trail to guide visitors through the village, and a new Visitor Information Sign to promote local experiences
Enhanced village centre amenity: new planting, street trees and seating to revitalise the village.
Mount Victoria Memorial Park renewals: a renewed entrance to the park; carpark upgrades including the upgrade of the adjacent stormwater channel; accessible footpaths; visual amenity improvements to the park water fountain; and sculptural installations by local artists;
Smart City initiatives: a local weather station to improve bushfire threat knowledge and smart sensors to improve asset management; and
Council is also now calling on the community to have their say about the planned Village Centre and Mount Victoria Memorial Park improvements:
Visit the Blue Mountains Have Your Say website to complete the survey and provide important input into this project.
Council officers will also be available in person to discuss the package, answer questions and provide hard copies of the survey on Thursday, November 17, 11am-1pm. The information stall will be located at the entrance to Mount Victoria Memorial Park.
The survey closes on Monday, November 21. There will be other opportunities to provide feedback during the planning of the upgrade works.
The mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, said: "I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more and provide feedback on the recovery package."
