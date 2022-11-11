Blue Mountains Gazette

Have your say on a recovery package to reinvigorate Mount Victoria

November 11 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The money's there, now the villagers of Mt Victoria get to have a say about how it's spent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.