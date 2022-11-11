Remembrance Day: Blue Mountains residents keep the flame alive

People from across the Blue Mountains have come together to commemorate Remembrance Day.
Winmalee High School student Olivia Sell read the prayer at the Springwood service, followed by a scripture reading by Keith Greenaway from the Salvation Army, who also delivered the main address.
Students from Winmalee High School led the singing of Abide with Me, God Save the King and Advance Australia Fair.
Ward 3 Blue Mountains City Councillors Mick Fell and Roza Sage were among those to lay wreaths at the Springwood service.
In Blackheath, students from both Blackheath Public School and Mountains Christian College featured in a sombre ceremony at the town's war memorial.
Heads were bowed as bugler Belinda Beran played The Last Post. Padre Rev Michael Groenwegen concluded with the benediction.
The Blackheath and Mount Victoria RSL sub-branch was celebrating its centenary (officially reached in 2020 but unable to be commemorated until now) with a lunch at the RSL hall after the ceremony.
A small crowd also turned out to Glenbrook Panthers Bowling Club to attend a service beside the Blaxland and Glenbrook District War Memorial.
Attendees laid floral wreaths by the memorial and were called from seating one at a time to pay their respects. After the ceremony the coordinators invited attendees inside for refreshments.
