Local band The Spectacles will return to the gardens of the Norman Lindsay Gallery, Faulconbridge on Saturday, November 19.
"It's a favourite gig for us," said singer Lorraine Vogel. "We often play venues for over 18s that go late into the night, but this is the perfect chance to pack a picnic and bring the family along because all ages are welcome."
The Spectacles play a fun selection of well-known rock, pop and soul tunes that appeal to a wide range of ages and tastes.
Proceeds from the show assist the National Trust in caring for the historic site and gallery. Gates open at 5pm. The Spectacles will play between 6 and 9pm.
BYO picnic, rugs/chairs. Tickets through Eventbrite (search for The Spectacles) or at the gate.
