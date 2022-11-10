Blue Mountains Gazette

The Spectacles put on a show at Norman Lindsay

Updated November 11 2022 - 10:19am, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local band The Spectacles will return to the gardens of the Norman Lindsay Gallery, Faulconbridge on Saturday, November 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.