Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Explorer Bus back full-time for Christmas

November 13 2022 - 8:30am
The Blue Mountains Explorer Bus. Picture by David Hill, Deep Hill Media

The famous Blue Mountains Explorer Bus red double-decker sightseeing fleet will be back on route seven days from Saturday, December 17, after a fitful three years.

