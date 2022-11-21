A unique combination of conditions has led to a dramatic increase in bee swarms this spring.
Katoomba beekeeper Fiona Hasselman caught seven swarms last year but she captured the same number in a single day this October.
"I've lost count of how many swarms in total I've caught this year," she said.
While a surge in bee activity is normal at this time of year, unprecedented recent rainfall has led to an increase in swarms.
Other factors contributing to the surge include new rules on dealing with the parasitic mite that attacks bees and even a jump in the number of amateur beekeepers in the Blue Mountains.
Ms Hasselman runs Fifi's Bees, a business which provides beginner beekeeping courses and runs events at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre where people can interact with the beehives she keeps there.
She said the "swarming season" starts after winter when there are more flowers blooming and bees start collecting pollen.
But she said the constant rain and scarcity of sunlight this year has hampered this normal activity. If a hive gets overcrowded due to the bees being unable to leave or expand because of wet weather, they will eventually swarm and look for a new home.
Yet if beekeepers provide too much space, the bees can freeze and die during a cold snap. Ms Hasselman believes local beekeepers may be struggling to balance space in their hives to prevent swarming.
While rainy seasons aren't a new obstacle to Australian beekeeping, the Varroa destructor is.
This mite is the most dangerous pest honey bees face, and was found in Australia in Port of Newcastle this June.
"There's been this major response, because it's basically the new cane toad in Australia," said Ms Hasselman.
The Department of Primary Industries issued an emergency response, enforcing new rules on beehive management which can contribute to swarming.
"That's the end of winter, and we've got this 'you're not allowed to touch your beehives, work your bees', just in the time period when people would be doing their preparations to give more space to prevent swarming," said Ms Hasselman.
Ms Hasselman feels while these rules were necessary to combat the mite, they did cause disruption and confuse beekeepers on what they were allowed to do in swarm management.
Another rule to control the mite requires beekeepers to alcohol wash some bees from a swarm to confirm they are free of Varroa before they can be transported. If amateur beekeepers are unable to do this due to lacking the equipment or confidence, the swarms won't be collected or moved.
Ms Hasselman believes there could be a final reason for the increase in swarms: reluctance by amateur beekeepers to kill their queens, amplified by an increase in new local beekeepers.
Hives with older queens are more likely to swarm; this can be prevented by killing the current queen and replacing it with a younger, bred queen - a difficult task for a beekeeper attached to their hive.
A spokesperson for the Department of Primary Industries confirmed the number of registered beekeepers in the Blue Mountains area has increased since 2019, from 255 to 400 this year.
Despite all of this, swarming bees tend to be gentle, as they have usually filled up on honey ahead of their journey to find another hive.
"They're just looking for a new home," Ms Hasselman said.
If you have a bee swarm in your backyard, you can contact a local beekeeper to come and collect it. Visit https://www.beekeepers.asn.au/swarms and search your postcode to find a list of local beekeepers along with contact numbers.
You can learn more about Ms Hasselman's classes and business through her website at https://fifisbees.com.au/.
