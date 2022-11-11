A special kids eco show for the whole family is on at Junction 142 in Katoomba Street on Saturday, December 17 at 3pm.
Charlie Mgee is a songwriter, ukulele-player, permaculturist and founder of the world-renowned ecological funk/swing band, Formidable Vegetable.
Growing up in a tin shed with a veggie garden, rainwater tank and one 100W solar panel for power in the south-west of Western Australia, Charlie lived the low-impact lifestyle from a young age, using a dunny that didn't flush and hanging out with his chickens for entertainment, which made him realise early on that you don't need a lot in life to be happy.
Later on, Charlie went off to study permaculture and, soon after, formed Formidable Vegetable - a band based entirely around principles of sustainable living and being good to the planet, with the hope of inspiring people everywhere to grow regenerative gardens/lives/communities and generally make the world a better place.
His music has since made it into the lofty halls of the United Nations (who praised Formidable Vegetable for writing about the important issues of our time), onto the stages at Glastonbury Festival alongside such acts as Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and The Rolling Stones and has inspired the creation of many a backyard and community garden.
Special guest at the show will be ecologist, educator and Blackheath-based musician Amelie Ecology, who loves to connect young people with local ecology.
She researches the role of community gardens for pollinating insect biodiversity. She designs educational programs that connect youth with local ecology, inviting them to be co-creators of ecological research and creative science communications.
Charlie MGee Formidable Vegetable with Amelia Ecology is on Saturday, December 17 at Junction 142 rear hall. Bring blankets and cushions for an indoor picnic.
The venue hire fees assist Junction 142 in providing essentials to the homeless and disadvantaged in the community.
Tickets $20 pre-sale/$25 cash at the door. Online pre-sales are discounted and there are further 20% discounts for group bookings of 3+. For more info and to book online: www.fusionboutique.com.au.
