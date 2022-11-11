Blue Mountains Gazette

Eco show for the whole family at Katoomba

Updated December 8 2022 - 5:11pm, first published November 11 2022 - 3:42pm
Charlie Mgee, songwriter, ukulele-player, permaculturist and founder of the world-renowned ecological funk/swing band, Formidable Vegetable.

A special kids eco show for the whole family is on at Junction 142 in Katoomba Street on Saturday, December 17 at 3pm.

