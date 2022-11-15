They've only just hit shelves but already the team behind two new guidebooks to the Blue Mountains are planning a second print run.
Titled Wild and Epic, the guidebooks feature QR codes for 200 locations in what is believed to be a world-first use of the technology.
Readers are taken to a detailed live map of the locations in the book when they scan the QR code, courtesy of a partnership with the adventure mapping app, Capra.
NSW Environment Minister James Griffin met the team behind the books, lostmtns, along with Capra co-founder Matty Abel, on Saturday, November 12.
A spokesman for lostmtns said the inclusion of the QR codes was a gamechanger, "reminding people that they can explore the Blue Mountains safely".
"People want to feel safe and secure and confident [when exploring]. These guidebook are catering to that," he said.
Matty Abel said the feedback "has been nothing but positive" since the books were launched on November 9.
"People can't believe guidebooks haven't enabled our technology before and they now have the confidence to explore more of the Blue Mountains," he said.
He hinted the books have already led to an increase in people using the app.
"We are keeping a close eye on the data coming through and hope to report back [to] Blue Mountains tourism to showcase the positive impact the books have had on the region," he said.
This mission received an added boost when Sydney Airport, Sydney Opera House and Sydney Botanic Gardens agreed to stock the books.
They are also proving popular at local independent book stores.
Owner of The Turning Page Bookshop in Springwood, Peggy Miedlar, said the books have appeal as both a practical 'how to' guide as well as a photographic showcase.
"One of the reasons it's so special is that it has the elements of both: It has the guide [element] and it also has the pictorial, coffee table aspect to it which appeals to international and domestic tourists," she said.
The lostmtns team see the guidebooks as way to increase tourism to the Blue Mountains as the industry recovers from COVID-19.
"I cannot tell you how many people have written to us [since their release] saying 'we can't wait to come up to the Blue Mountains in a couple of weeks and explore'," said the lostmtns spokesman.
"It's bringing people into the community and encouraging them to get coffees, stay overnight, eat out at restaurants, and all the rest."
The lostmtns brand is a group of Blue Mountains residents who have built a strong following promoting the region via their social media platforms - all while closely guarding their anonymity.
For more information on lostmtns, visit lostmtns.com. For more information on the Capra app visit capra.app/home.
