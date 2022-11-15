Blue Mountains Gazette

New guidebooks, Wild and Epic, set to change way we explore Blue Mountains

DM
By Damien Madigan
November 15 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They've only just hit shelves but already the team behind two new guidebooks to the Blue Mountains are planning a second print run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.