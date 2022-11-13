Lost bushwalkers rescued from Devils Hole

On Saturday, Blue Mountains Police Rescue responded to a report of lost bush walkers at Devils Hole in Katoomba. A man and a woman lost the track before calling rescue.
The rescue operators were able to instruct them on how to use the compass app on their phone to get their GPS location. The operators then walked in, located and escorted the couple back out.
Before bushwalking in the Blue Mountains please download and install the Emergency Plus App on your mobile phone. This App will provide the 000 operator with your location that can be passed on to emergency services. You can download the App athttps://www.emergencyplus.com.au/.
