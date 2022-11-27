Yeaman Bridge traffic congestion? The new draft Katoomba master plan has a park and ride solution for it.
A transport hub on the north side of Katoomba railway station - where visitors will park and then ride on shuttle buses - is proposed to ease traffic congestion at the entrance to the town.
A draft master plan community session on November 17 in Katoomba, heard that one of the ways to tackle the traffic challenges of the regularly clogged Yeaman Bridge, involved creating this transport hub at the station with shuttle buses to take tourists around Katoomba and potentially Leura.
Residents have until Sunday December 11 to comment on the draft plan.
Blue Mountains Council has held a series of community consultations throughout October and November, so a wide range of people in the community can talk to staff and view the plans and concept drawings.
Council has been working on the plan since late 2020 talking with the community and stakeholders. The plan will set the direction for land use decisions in Katoomba for the next two decades.
The plan divides up the town into the town centre, parts of north Katoomba and the southern visitor precinct, to be followed by site specific precinct plans for key sites such as the former Katoomba Golf Course and Echo Point.
There are numerous ideas including:
Council endorsed the draft master plan for public exhibition at a recent meeting, with Mayor Mark Greenhill calling it "a key strategic document to guide future planning in Katoomba".
Cr Greenhill said the plan would give a framework for guiding infrastructure and investment over the next 20 years.
"It's critical this plan is informed by consultation to ensure it reflects the views and aspirations of everyone in our community," he said.
"It does not change existing resourcing commitments, but looks at broadening existing initiatives to respond to community need and it captures strategic outlook for the future of Katoomba over the medium and long term."
The Treeline Lurline steering committee welcomed the emphasis the draft plan has placed on charting a strategic direction for the Lurline Street precinct.
Jessica Lawn, committee chair, said they were "pleased that the draft plan acknowledges the importance of Lurline Street as the historical gateway to Echo Point and as a focus for improvements to the public domain that will benefit locals and tourists equally".
"The opportunities offered by the Treeline Lurline project for growing our local walking and cycling culture and a more diversified tourism through arts and heritage are clearly identified," Ms Lawn said.
"While the current Commonwealth funding of $4 million for the project will deliver the first stage of this transformation, it is critical that the community and council continue to work co-operatively to fully realise the shared vision articulated in the master plan."
A future report will be brought before council on the outcomes of the public exhibition process.
